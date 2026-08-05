Inside Ravi Kishan's Rs 20 Crore Mumbai Home With A Terrace Garden, Gym And Pooja Room

For Ravi Kishan, home is more than a luxurious address in Mumbai. It is a space that reflects his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Bhojpuri cinema and Indian politics. Perched high above the city, the actor-MP's residence blends comfort, nature, and family living, offering a glimpse into a life built through decades of hard work.

A Spacious Home

Located in Goregaon's upscale Garden Estate, Ravi Kishan's home stands out for its sheer scale. Spread across approximately 8,000 square feet, the residence was reportedly created by combining two duplex apartments into a single expansive living space. Worth around Rs 20 crore as reported by DNA, the luxury apartment serves as the actor's primary residence in Mumbai.

What makes the property particularly striking is its double-height terrace and large open areas, which give the home an airy feel despite being in the heart of Mumbai. From morning sunrises to glittering night-time views, the residence enjoys a sweeping outlook over the city's skyline. The spacious home also houses several modern amenities, including a private gym, dedicated work areas, and multiple bedrooms designed for family living.

Elegant Interiors

Ravi Kishan's residence leans towards understated luxury. Soft whites, creams, and off-white shades dominate the interiors, creating a serene and sophisticated atmosphere.

The spacious living areas feature comfortable seating, subtle lighting, and carefully chosen decorative pieces rather than flashy design elements. The overall aesthetic balances elegance and warmth, making the home feel lived-in rather than overly curated.

One of the notable corners of the house is Ravi's preferred sitting area, complete with a large couch where he often relaxes, catches up on work, or spends quiet time reading. The home also features a peaceful pooja corner, reflecting the family's spiritual side and adding to the calm ambience of the residence.

A Terrace Turned Into A Green Oasis

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of the property is its terrace garden. What began as a personal interest gradually evolved into a thriving green space filled with a variety of plants.

The terrace is lined with ornamental plants, bonsai, flowering shrubs and fruit-bearing saplings, creating the feel of a mini urban forest. Ravi Kishan and his wife, Preeti, devote a significant amount of time to maintaining the garden, which has become one of the most loved areas of their home. Among the many plants grown on the terrace are chikoo and pepper saplings, making the garden both decorative and functional.

A Home Shared With Family And Pets

Despite his busy schedule, family remains at the centre of Ravi Kishan's life. He lives in the Mumbai residence with his wife, Preeti, and their four children.

The home is also lively thanks to its four-legged and feathered residents. Ravi is known to be fond of animals, and his pets are an important part of the household. Reports suggest the family has dogs as well as pet birds.

From Shared Accommodation To A Multi-Bedroom Dream Home

One of the most inspiring aspects of Ravi Kishan's house is the story behind it. The actor has previously spoken about his early days, when he lived in cramped accommodation and shared limited space with several others while trying to establish himself in the entertainment industry.

Today, his expansive Mumbai residence stands as a reminder of how far he has come. Having once lived without a room of his own, Ravi now owns a home with multiple bedrooms, dedicated work spaces, a gym, and generous family areas designed for both comfort and convenience. The residence reflects a journey shaped by perseverance, ambition, and years of hard work.

Whether he is tending to plants on the terrace, spending time with family, working out in his home gym, offering prayers in the pooja room, reading in a quiet corner or simply enjoying the panoramic views, the residence offers a sense of balance away from the spotlight.



Also Read: Inside Kishore Kumar's Iconic Mumbai Bungalow Gouri Kunj: Now Home To Virat Kohli's Restaurant