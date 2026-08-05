How Ravi Kishan Stays Fit At 57: Vegetarian Diet, Coconut Milk, Tai Chi, 200 Push-Ups A Day

Ravi Kishan has long been known for his energetic screen presence and disciplined lifestyle. The actor and politician frequently makes headlines, whether for his work in films, his public appearances, or his strong views on fitness and well-being.

Over the years, Ravi Kishan has often spoken about the importance of maintaining a healthy routine despite a demanding schedule. The actor, who continues to stay active professionally, credits much of his fitness to regular exercise, a positive mindset, and mindful eating habits.

In a recent conversation with Red Ink, Ravi Kishan opened up about his daily fitness regime and dietary choices. Speaking candidly, he shared how exercise has become a non-negotiable part of his lifestyle and revealed why he follows a strict vegetarian diet. He also explained that he no longer drinks regular milk and has instead switched to coconut milk.

What Ravi Kishan Said

Highlighting the importance of consistency and self-care, Ravi Kishan said, "Kasrat roz kare. Positive roz rahe. Roz daure. Ho sake toh khali apne sharir ko pyaar kare." (Exercise every day. Stay positive every day. Run every day. If possible, simply learn to love your body.)

The actor went on to discuss his food choices and stressed that he gets his nutritional requirements from vegetarian sources.

"Main toh vegetarian hoon, pure vegetarian. Main toh kuch bhi nahi leta. Aisa kuch nahi ki anda khane se protein milta hai, maine veg mein aise bohot sare chhezein dhoondh liye hai, raw vegetables." (I am a vegetarian, a pure vegetarian. I do not consume such things. It's not true that protein can only come from eggs. I have found many vegetarian sources of nutrition, including raw vegetables.)

Ravi Kishan also revealed that he has stopped drinking regular milk and now prefers a plant-based alternative.

"Doodh nahi peena. Doodh bohot peeta tha. Ab main nariyel ko grind karke coconut milk peeta hoon. Ab main woh milk nahi peeta, ab main nariyel ka doodh peeta hoon. Ek nariyel mein mujhe ek glass doodh milta hai." (I do not drink milk anymore. I used to drink a lot of it. Now I grind coconut and drink coconut milk. I no longer drink regular milk; I drink coconut milk instead. One coconut gives me a glass of milk.)

Ravi Kishan also shared that he has recently taken up Tai Chi, a Chinese martial art known for its slow, controlled movements and focus on balance, flexibility, and mindfulness.

Sharing a glimpse of his workout routine, the actor added that he had already completed an intense exercise session before arriving for the interview.

"Bahar aane ke pehle 200 dand mar liye aur taichi kar rahe ajkal, taichi." (Before stepping out, I had already done 200 push-ups, and these days I am also practising Tai Chi.)

What Is Tai Chi?

Often described as "meditation in motion," Tai Chi is widely practised for its physical and mental health benefits, particularly among older adults looking to improve strength, coordination, and overall well-being.



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