Hrithik Roshan's Mother, 71, Stuns Internet With Lunges And Shoulder Presses In Viral Video

Pinkie Roshan, the mother of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has once again impressed fans with her workout routine. Pinkie, now 71, often shares glimpses of her workout, inspiring people to focus on both physical and mental health.

Her recent routine was about functional movements that protect muscle mass, balance, and mobility. She combined resistance work with balance and coordination drills. Her workout routine included dumbbell squats and lunges, dumbbell presses, lat pulldowns, and medicine ball slams.

The dumbbell front squats and curtsy lunges build lower-body strength in the quads, glutes, and hips while being knee-friendly.

She then moved to alternating dumbbell shoulder presses that focused on the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest, while using the core and upper back for balance. Sharing the video she wrote, “Good training day.”

Pinkie has been training since she was 58 and often frames it around her “HHH” philosophy—connecting head, heart, and hand for balance in both body and mind. Previously, in June, Pinkie shared an intense workout routine where she was seen performing a series of strength and stability exercises designed to maintain muscle mass, balance, and functional fitness.

Her routine began with dumbbell front squats, modified with the use of a bench to reduce strain on the knees and hips. She then performed courtesy lunges, followed by alternating dumbbell shoulder presses, bent-over rows and an elbow plank. “My feel the best part of a day…connect the three HHH: head, heart, and hand, and you will be balanced. Keep the HHH practice. Just trust me and trust yourself,” she wrote.

Pinkie's fitness journey over the years has become an inspiration for many older adults who seek to remain active as they age. Her latest fitness routine was a reflection of her fitness philosophy that regular exercises and strength training help maintain strength, mobility, and muscle mass.