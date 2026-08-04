"God Has Sent Me To Take Away Your Pain": Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan may be the evergreen toast of meme season, but the actor-BJP MP also shares life advice from time to time, apart from entertaining his fans for the past 34 years.

In a recent interview with Red Ink, the actor spoke about how he turned towards the Bhojpuri film industry at a time when the region's cinema was in the doldrums. After a series of successful Bhojpuri movies such as Saiyaan Hamar, Kanyadaan, and Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar, he never looked back.

Ravi Kishan said gradually his entered the big leagues of Bhojpuri cinema and has been entertaining the audience for the past 34 years.

"I achieved superstardom. Main dharti pe aaya hoon anand dene ke liye. Jab bhi koi dukh-takleef mein hota hai, ghar aata hai, TV on karta hai, main aata hoon - 34 saal se main iss desh ko anand de raha hoon. Aapka dukh harne ke liye bhagwan ne humko bheja hai (I have come on this earth to spread joy. Whoever is in pain or trouble, they come home, switch on the TV, and I come on screen - I have been giving happiness to this country for the past 34 years. God has sent me to take away your pain)" he said.

The actor recalled a sombre incident when he was performing his father's last rites.

"Main jab pita ko agni de raha tha, tab log aaye aur bole 'Ravi Kishan tanik photo khichwa lo'. Manikarnika Ghat par log selfie le rahe the. Woh kehte hain, 'Tanik muskiya do'. Toh hum smile kar dete hain. (When I was lighting my father's pyre, a few people came up to me, requesting for a photo. Those people were taking a selfie with me at the Manikarnika Ghar). They said, 'Smile a little'. So, I did)" he added.

Ravi Kishan, whose next appearance is Mirzapur The Movie, recently appeared on Prime Video's reality web series Alliance. He also received a lot of acclaim for his performance in the Netflix movie Maa Behen.

Also Read | Ravi Kishan Credits Maa Behen For Pulling Triptii Dimri Out Of Animal Avatar: "Thank God Ye Film Aai"