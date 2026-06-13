Ravi Kishan Jokes Bhojpuri Film <i>Dhurandhar</i> Makers Have Become 'Millionaires' As Film Clips Go Viral

More than a decade after its release, Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri action film Dhurandhar: The Shooter is enjoying an unexpected revival. The 2013 film has been finding a new audience online thanks to Ranveer Singh's megahit film Dhurandhar, with clips and references to the movie going viral across social media platforms.

When asked about the renewed attention that Dhurandhar: The Shooter has been receiving, Ravi Kishan responded with his trademark humour, suggesting that the people who own the film's rights today are likely the biggest beneficiaries of its newfound popularity.

"Such exciting twists and turns keep happening in my life. I had done a film called Dhurandhar. It was a different kind of film, a different genre altogether, though it was a Bhojpuri film. It had its own scale and budget. Now, suddenly, people have started watching my Dhurandhar in large numbers. So, thank you very much to everyone for that," Ravi Kishan told NDTV.

The actor then jokingly added, "The producer who owns the rights to that film must have suddenly become a millionaire."

Released in 2013, Dhurandhar: The Shooter featured Ravi Kishan in a lead role and was mounted as a commercial Bhojpuri action entertainer. While the film enjoyed its own audience at the time of release, its recent resurgence has taken many by surprise.

The actor appeared amused by the development and described it as one of the many unexpected turns that continue to come his way. Ravi Kishan, who has successfully built a career across Bhojpuri cinema, Hindi films, television and politics, said he is thoroughly enjoying the current phase of his life.

The actor appeared amused by the development and described it as one of the many unexpected turns that continue to come his way. Ravi Kishan, who has successfully built a career across Bhojpuri cinema, Hindi films, television and politics, said he is thoroughly enjoying the current phase of his life.

Ravi Kishan was speaking to NDTV at the grand trailer launch of Dhamaal 4 at Imagicaa. The event was attended by the film's star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Upendra Limaye and director Indra Kumar. Amid the excitement surrounding the upcoming comedy entertainer, it was Ravi Kishan's comments about his decade-old Bhojpuri film that drew some of the biggest laughs of the evening.