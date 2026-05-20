Did <i>Dhurandhar</i> Out Details Of Army Ops? Delhi Court Asks Centre To Check

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to examine allegation that Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 disclosed operational details of armed forces.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by Deepak Kumar, a Head Constable with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), alleged that the movie discloses operational details of the armed forces and could pose a threat to security and integrity of the country.

The court remarked that the movie may be a work of fiction, but the concerns raised by a security force personnel can't be ignored.

The court directed the union government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to look into the allegations that Dhurandhar: The Revenge breached provisions of the Official Secrets Act.

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A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the CBFC to consider the issue and take a decision on Kumar's plea.

"Even if the movie is a work of fiction and is made for entertainment purposes, the impact of the movie can't be denied," the Bench said.

The petitioner argued that depiction of the location of certain actions and characters modelled after high-ranking officials and deceased servicemen is so explicit in the movie that the same may not serve the best interest of the country from a security and integrity point of view.

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"Having regard to the nature of issue and concerns raised in the petition, we are of the opinion that the concerns raised by the petitioner needs to be considered and addressed appropriately. We dispose of the writ petition with direction to MIB and CBFC to consider the entire writ petition as a representation and take appropriate decision on the issue raised therein."

Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar 1 & 2 have proved to be the most successful movies in the country, with both the parts grossing over Rs 1,000 crores each and rave reviews.