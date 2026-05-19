Exclusive: 'Would Love To Watch' <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Says <i>Jack Ryan: Ghost War</i> Star John Krasinski

John Krasinski wears many hats. As Jim Halpert in the hit TV series The Office, he made his arch-rival Dwight Schrute wear even more. In his latest movie, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, John Krasinski serves as the lead character and co-producer. He has also co-written the story and screenplay of the movie.

The Hollywood star is back as Jack Ryan, the CIA agent who is pulled back into the world of espionage in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, set to premiere on Prime Video on May 20, will also see Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprise their roles of former CIA boss James Greer and battle-tested CIA operative Mike November.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Jack Ryan: Ghost War stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly talk about Indian films like Dhurandhar, writing process and the moral compass of "truth".

Much like Jack Ryan, there is also an Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi who is an unknown man, putting his life in danger all the time for his country.

Has John Krasinski watched Dhurandhar? What does he thinks about Indian cinema at large?

"I haven't seen the film. But as far as Indian films at large, some of the most cutting-edge movie making that we have. I know a lot of my filmmaking friends who are out there trying to direct movies are constantly and consistently blown away by films coming out from over there," John Krasinski told NDTV.

The actor also said he would "love" to watch the film if he gets a chance. "Of course. I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing," he added.

Both spying and writing are lonely jobs. Asked how he navigates writing in real life, John Krasinski said, "My process of writing... I have the luxury of working on different projects, worlds, and genres. I was probably writing this movie in my head when I was doing this movie with Guy Ritchie called Fountain of Youth.

"So, I was thinking about Jack Ryan then. Basically I try to think about the movie in my head every single day, writing it down. So then when I get to the end credits and I can see the credits rolling, I sit down and write the script."

In the same interview, Wendell Pierce spoke about the importance of maintaining a "moral compass" in today's times which is charged with fake news and AI.

"I always believe that they all may seem like threats, AI and the manipulation of the media that people are doing, but ultimately there is a moral compass of truth. Facts will be facts. We'll never be able to eliminate the human element of what these characters do or what these men and women in intelligence do.

"It's not something to be fearful of but be vigilant against losing your way from what is authentic and true and going into something that is deliberately false. So that's the part of the vigilance, of the work they do, delineation between what is truthful and what it isn't. That's the thing that leads to the tip of the spear," he said.

Actor Michael Kelly spoke about the interesting scene in the film's trailer where his character Mike November gears up to "cause an incident".

Asked what according to him is the 'incident of the year', the family man in him took centre stage.

"For me, in real life, my daughter's going to prom... I'm into what my kids are doing. So, my daughter's going to prom and my son is playing high school baseball," added Michael Kelly.

In Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, Jack Ryan is forced to confront a rogue black-ops unit. In the process he reunites with old CIA members Mike November and James Greer. He is joined on this mission by a new partner, MI6 officer Emma Marlowe, played by Sienna Miller.

The film also stars Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, and Betty Gabriel.

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