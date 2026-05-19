RJ Mahvash Recalls Getting Hospitalised After Ex-Fiance Cheated On Her Thrice: 'Started Hallucinating'

Actor and former RJ Mahvash recently opened up about the traumatic experience she went through at the age of 19 when her engagement broke off. She revealed how her former fiance cheated on her and pushed her into depression, and that she experienced panic attacks.

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RJ Mahvash recalled meeting her ex-fiance, who was very"influential" in Aligarh, through Facebook.

She told Pinkvilla, "I was 19 years old and deeply in love with him. I used to feel there could not be anyone better than him. I would even tell my family that if I could not marry him, I would run away."

"That person cheated on me not once or twice, but three times. I kept forgiving him every time," she added.

How The Relationship Impacted Her Mental Health

Furthermore, RJ Mahvash explained that the failed relationship took a heavy toll on her mental health, leading to several panic attacks and depression.

She said, "I was taking so many medicines that I started hallucinating. The heavy doses of injections and pills had a strong effect on me. I would imagine things around me and feel like someone was coming, even when nobody was there."

When asked if it was all because of panic attacks, she said, "All because of....a single person. I was so naive."

"I told him that I was hospitalised and going through so much, and he did not even come to meet me. He replied, saying, 'You are crazy. If my family finds out that you are a mental patient, what will happen?'"

She continued, "That line hit me hard. The person for whom I was in the hospital and taking medicines was calling me mentally unstable. That is when I realised this was not right. And when God saves you, you don't even know from what he's saving you. He later got married and is now divorced because he cheated on his pregnant wife. It is a pattern with him. He can never change."

On Dating Buzz With Yuzvendra Chahal

Earlier, in the same converstion RJ Mahvash had addressed dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mahvash and Chahal were rumoured to be dating, especially during the time of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Their frequent public appearances and social media interactions had sparked speculation about a possible relationship. However, rumours later suggested that the two had a fallout after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Mahvash opened up about the situation and said that the issue was being blown out of proportion.

She said, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument, and they followed and unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talk absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it."

Speaking about their bond, she said, "No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time (during Chahal's separation phase), he needed a good friend. So we were all just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth, we'll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him."

On the work front, RJ Mahvash confirmed that she will be part of India's Got Latent Season 2 during a recent interview. She also said she will continue to support digital creators like Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and others, no matter what mistakes they have made in the past.

ALSO READ | RJ Mahvash Reacts To Unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal On Instagram: 'People Make A Fuss Over Small Things'