RJ Mahvash Reacts To Unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal On Instagram: 'People Make A Fuss Over Small Things'

RJ Mahvash has finally addressed the long-standing rumours linking her to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mahvash and Chahal were rumoured to be dating, especially during the time of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Their frequent public appearances and social media interactions had sparked speculation about a possible relationship. However, rumours later suggested that the two had a fallout after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Mahvash opened up about the situation and said that the issue was being blown out of proportion.

She said, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument, and they followed and unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talk absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it."

Speaking about their bond, she said, "No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time (during Chahal's separation phase), he needed a good friend. So we were all just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth, we'll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him."

When Yuzvendra Chahal Opened Up About His Bond With RJ Mahvash

Last year, during his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Chahal was asked about his relationship with Mahvash. To which the cricketer replied, "No, there's nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.” He shared that it will take some time to move on from his previous relationship, sharing that he needs to gather himself first."

"For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible… We could not step out together,” he added. Click here to read the full story.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Viral 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' Posters Linking Him With Dhanashree, RJ Mahvash And Shefali Bagga: "2-3 Aur Reh Gayi"