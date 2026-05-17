Veteran Tamil Producer K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85, Khushbu Sundar And Others Pay Tribute

Veteran film producer K Rajan has died by suicide in Chennai on Sunday, May 17. He was 85. The reason behind his death remains unclear, and an investigation is currently underway.

The news of K Rajan's death has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with several members of the fraternity expressing grief and disbelief over the tragic loss.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to X to mourn his death. She wrote, "Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of the film fraternity, producer K Rajan sir. His passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. He was a very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. This is very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace."

R Sarath Kumar took to X and wrote, "The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul."

Producer and industry analyst G Dhananjheyan also reacted to the news, writing on X, "It's shocking and sad to know producer and distributor Thiru K Rajan sir died by suicide. Unbelievable, as he is one of the boldest and most confident persons I have come across. Highly energetic and opinionated. Tamil Cinema will badly miss him for his support of the industry at many crucial times. May his soul rest in peace."

K Rajan made his entry into Tamil cinema as a producer with Brammacharigal in 1983. Over the years, he backed several films including Doubles, Aval Paavam and Ninaikatha Naalillai.

Apart from producing films, Rajan also appeared as an actor in several Tamil films such as Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu and Bakasuran.

He is survived by his son, Prabhukanth.