Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meerra Chopra Defends Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Battle With Aarti Ravi: 'A Man Is Not Always Wrong'

Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi's ongoing divorce has been making headlines for several months. The actor recently made shocking allegations about his marriage and personal struggles during a press conference, where he also announced that he would not act in films until his divorce is finalised.

Now, actor Meerra Chopra, who is also Priyanka Chopra's cousin, has publicly come out in support of Ravi.

Meerra shared her views on X after reading about his situation.

She first posted pictures of Ravi Mohan with text that read, "None of my films will be released until my divorce is finalised. I've gone through a lot by staying silent ... but not anymore. I even started hurting myself. I was vomiting blood because of the black magic done against me. From day one of my married life, I went through immense disrespect!"

Reacting to it, Meerra wrote, "I know this guy as #jeyamRavi. Knew him quite well when I was working in South movies. Just read about his divorce. My two cents would be. Man is not the one who is wrong all the time. I am coming across a lot of women taking advantage of laws that are skewed towards women. A man should be heard too. I know him as an extremely sweet and simple guy. I hope he finds his truth and justice."

Ravi Mohan's Allegations

"Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan aka Jayam Ravi is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore," he said while speaking to the media.

Quoting a Tamil proverb, Ravi said, "Saadhu Miranda Kaadu Kolladhu" (it is hard to bear the anger of a soft-natured person).

He added, "There are people trying to test my patience. My message to them is, this is my office. Face me if you can."

The actor then broke down in tears as he announced, "Until my divorce comes through, I will not act."

Speaking about the struggles he faced in his marriage, Ravi Mohan made a shocking revelation about self-harm during his press conference. Without naming anyone directly, Ravi also spoke about not being able to meet his children. "They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment," he said.

"But now I cannot focus on being creative. People, in the name of feminism, are taking undue advantage. I have done films on feminism. And I have been raised well by my parents," he added.

Referring to Keneeshaa's post about cyberbullying, Ravi said, "There is a limit to cyberbullying. I have proof and will expose every one of them. From accounts to the insults I went through, I will submit each one of them, you cyberbullying pricks. You have sent Keneeshaa away... I wish her a good life."

The actor also mentioned a "three-letter-named" female actor during the interaction. "The idle actor has no business preaching feminism. After wrecking families, what business does she have talking about feminism in public forums?" he said.

Ravi was accompanied by his brother-in-law Prasad during the press conference. Speaking about him, the actor said, "Prasad went through so much in that family just like I did. He detached himself from the family first, while I tried to keep my marriage together for the sake of my sons. I can gather a dozen such pieces of evidence. I will leave it here."

Aarti's Statement

Shortly after the interaction, Aarti posted a strongly worded message on Instagram. In her statement, she wrote, "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of."

She further added, "If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails."

Aarti's post received support from actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who commented, "Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby."

The controversy intensified further after Ravi Mohan, during his press interaction, indirectly referred to a "three-letter idli actress", a remark that many social media users linked to Khushbu Sundar.

Soon after, Khushbu also shared a cryptic message online, adding to the speculation surrounding the issue.

The divorce proceedings between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi are currently underway. Their separation has remained a topic of public discussion ever since reports about marital troubles surfaced. Interest around the case grew further after Keneeshaa Francis hinted at distancing herself from the actor. During the press conference, Ravi said cyberbullying played a role in her decision to step away.

Aarti and Ravi Mohan married in 2009. The estranged couple dated for several years before getting married in a grand ceremony. They share two sons.

Also Read | Keneeshaa Francis Announces Split From Ravi Mohan: "This Place Is Only For Liars And Cheaters"