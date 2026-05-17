Aarti Ravi's Mother Sujatha Vijaykumar Reacts To Ravi Mohan's Claims, Says 'My Grandson Is Under A Lot Of Stress'

Actor Ravi Mohan recently made serious allegations against his ex-wife, Aarti Ravi, and her family. Now, Aarti's mother, Sujatha Vijaykumar, has publicly addressed his claims, responding to several of the accusations made by the actor.

Speaking to the media at a recent event, Sujatha opened up about the circumstances surrounding Ravi and Aarti's marriage. Referring to an old interview, she said, as quoted by the Indian Express, "There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married."

She also responded to Ravi's allegation that he had been paying Rs 25,000 every month for her medical expenses. Denying the claim, Sujatha said he had not done so, and added, "even if he did, it would be his duty as a son-in-law."

Addressing Ravi's remarks about members of the film industry allegedly supporting Aarti, Sujatha defended the response she has received from the public and others in the industry.

She said, "In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti's posts. I won't accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations."

She further added that the family plans to approach the cybercrime unit to investigate claims of online harassment and determine who was targeted by cyberbullying.

In a separate conversation with ETV Bharat, Sujatha explained why she has chosen not to strongly react to Ravi's statements so far.

"The reason I am not exaggerating this is because my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue. He has seen everything he should not have seen at a young age. That's why he's under a lot of stress," she shared.

Ravi Mohan's Allegations

Speaking about the struggles he faced in his marriage, Ravi Mohan made a shocking revelation about self-harm during his press conference. Without naming anyone directly, Ravi also spoke about not being able to meet his children. "They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment," he said.

"But now I cannot focus on being creative. People, in the name of feminism, are taking undue advantage. I have done films on feminism. And I have been raised well by my parents," he added.

Aarti's Statement

Shortly after the interaction, Aarti posted a strongly worded message on Instagram. In her statement, she wrote, "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of."

She further added, "If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails."

Aarti's post received support from actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who commented, "Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby."

The controversy intensified further after Ravi Mohan, during his press interaction, indirectly referred to a "three-letter idli actress", a remark that many social media users linked to Khushbu Sundar.

Soon after, Khushbu also shared a cryptic message online, adding to the speculation surrounding the issue.

The divorce proceedings between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi are currently underway. Their separation has remained a topic of public discussion ever since reports about marital troubles surfaced. Interest around the case grew further after Keneeshaa Francis hinted at distancing herself from the actor. During the press conference, Ravi said cyberbullying played a role in her decision to step away.

Aarti and Ravi Mohan married in 2009. The estranged couple dated for several years before getting married in a grand ceremony. They share two sons.

Also Read | Keneeshaa Francis Announces Split From Ravi Mohan: "This Place Is Only For Liars And Cheaters"