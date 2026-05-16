When Keneeshaa Francis Found Ravi Mohan 'Very Attractive' After First Meeting

Back in May 2025, actor Ravi Mohan and singer-turned-therapist Keneeshaa Francis' first appearance at producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding and reception went viral online, further fuelling rumours that they were dating. Ravi Mohan had announced his separation from his wife Aarti in September 2024 after 15 years of marriage. Last night, Keneeshaa Francis announced that she had decided to walk away from public scrutiny over her association with Ravi Mohan.

Amid the recent development, an old interview with Keneeshaa Francis has gone viral in which she spoke about being starstruck by Ravi Mohan.

When Keneeshaa Francis Was 'Shocked' After First Meeting With Ravi Mohan

In an old interview with IBC Mangai, Keneeshaa shared, "I was like, Jayam Ravi, the Ponniyin Selvan actor, over here? I was like, oh my God. He was very sweet. I told him I was a very big fan of his. The fact that they actually came to the event is a big thing."

Recalling her first conversation with him and how sweet his then-wife Aarti was, she added, "Jayam came into the room and the first thing he said was 'Don't be afraid.' He's very attractive. And his wife, I am a big fan. They are truly a significant matter of pride for me."

Keneeshaa Francis And Ravi Mohan's Relationship

Keneeshaa gained significant attention after Ravi Mohan publicly announced his separation from his wife Aarti.

The controversy got even more heated after his estranged wife said she was not made aware of the separation beforehand, while Ravi later accused her of mentally torturing him.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Ravi was often seen with Keneshaa, who reportedly worked with him as a counsellor and is also a musician.

Criticsm towards Keneeshaa doubled after Ravi and she attended a wedding together, as mentioned above. Just days ago, she posted a video of her performance at the Meenkulathi Bagavathi Temple, where Ravi could be seen cheering for her before warmly hugging her.

Keneeshaa's Latest Breakup Post

On Friday, Kenishaa shared a long statement on Instagram, revealing that she had decided to walk away from the public scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

"Dear all, I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly - in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos," she wrote.

In another part of the statement she said, "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well."

"I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got what you wanted. So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I've left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess," she added.

Towards the end of her post, Kenishaa said she was quitting social media because of "online bullying, manipulation and sorcery."

"Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins. I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today: Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost. Love and Light. Kenishaa Francis."

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