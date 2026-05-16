<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trending At Number 1 On Netflix Pakistan Despite Theatre Ban In Country, Claims Viral Video

After rewriting box office records and emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters in recent years, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has continued its winning streak on OTT. The Ranveer Singh starrer released on Netflix Pakistan on May 14. A content creator claimed that the streaming platform's servers crashed within minutes of the film's digital premiere due to overwhelming demand. The spy thriller also climbed straight to the number one trending spot in the country.

In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui said, "Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar [Dhurandhar released in Pakistan today itself, and the server crashed. Pakistanis were literally waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that Netflix would drop the film and everyone could click on it together at the same time. That's the kind of craze Dhurandhar has created here]."

He added, "Ab sach ya jhooth kuch bhi dikhaya gaya ho, woh alag baat hai, lekin Pakistanis yeh dekhna chahte hain ki film bani kaise hai. Ranveer Singh ka character kaisa hai, yeh toh sabko pata hai. Lyari mein sach mein aisa hua tha ya nahi, woh baad ki baat hai [Now, whether the film shows the truth or not is a different matter altogether, but Pakistanis definitely want to see how the film has been made. Everyone already knows what Ranveer Singh's character is about. Whether something like this actually happened in Lyari or not can be discussed later.]”

The video showed the film constantly pausing and buffering on Netflix. The content creator insisted that his Wi-Fi is working just fine and the interruptions weren't due to his internet.

In a follow-up Instagram post, he shared that Dhurandhar 2 has reached number one on Netflix Pakistan.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026. The platform will host a digital fan event before the spy thriller drops online. Netflix already released a “raw and uncut” version of the sequel internationally.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025 and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. The franchise featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles.