Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> 'Raw' Version To Stream From June 5 On JioHotstar In India

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is all set to start streaming on JioHotstar from June 5, with its digital premiere scheduled for June 4 at 7 pm. The announcement was made on the streaming platform's X handle.

Details

The post read, "Aandhi banke jo aa raha hai usse DHURANDHAR kehte hain. Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th only on JioHotstar. #Dhurandhar2OnJioHotstar #DhurandharTheRevenge #RawAndUndekha." Take a look:

Ranveer Singh's film has already started streaming internationally, making its OTT debut on Netflix with a special version not shown in Indian cinemas. The film is now available for audiences in select overseas markets, including the United States and Canada, nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release in India, where it performed well at the box office.

The streaming platform confirmed the update through its official social media accounts, writing, "DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE (Raw & Undekha) is coming to Netflix in the US & Canada tomorrow."

Notably, the OTT release includes a "raw and uncut" version, offering viewers additional content that was not part of the theatrical release in India.

About Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2

The first film, which hit theatres on December 5, 2025, collected over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. The second part, released theatrically on March 19, broke several records, with a worldwide collection of Rs 1,792 crore to date.

Set in 2000s Pakistan, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as protagonist Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who infiltrates the notorious gangs of Lyari and dismantles them. The second installment revolves around the origin of Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and why he chose to become a spy for India.

Apart from Singh, the films also feature Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.



Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 'Uncut' Version Gets An OTT Release On Netflix US And Canada