Traffic Police Recognises <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Rakesh Bedi, His Hilarious Reply Goes Viral

Rakesh Bedi played the shrewd Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise. Dhurandhar 2 has further drawn attention for Bedi's role as Jameel Jamali. As he continues to bask in the film's success, another moment featuring him has gone viral.

On the latest episode of The Bombay Journey, traffic police officers are seen chatting with Rakesh Bedi and praising his work.

The Interaction

The conversation began when the traffic police stopped the car and interacted with Rakesh Bedi, telling him how great he was in Dhurandhar. Another officer came and clicked a selfie with Rakesh Bedi too.

One officer spoke to him about films with Salman Khan, and one with Nana Patekar titled Tirangaa.

The banter went on as the traffic officers were told that they were being recorded on the podcast The Bombay Journey by Mashable India.

True to his hilarious self, Rakesh Bedi stole the show as he suddenly said, "Don't issue me a challan now."

About Rakesh Bedi's Rising Popularity After Dhurandhar Success

Rakesh Bedi as the twisted Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar came with a major plot twist in the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The unveiling of his true identity is what no one saw coming, and he has been riding high on success after his stellar performance.

He is revealed to be an Indian undercover spy who was the master manipulator engineering Hamza's (Ranveer Singh) infiltration into Pakistan's Lyari gang, right from the beginning.

About The Dhurandhar Franchise

The Dhurandhar franchise is a groundbreaking Hindi cinema series directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh. Launched with its first film on 5 December 2025, it draws from real-life Indian security crises like the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and more.

In the sequel, Ranveer continues his role as an undercover Indian agent, Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on 19 March in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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