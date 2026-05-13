<i>The Family Man</i> Actor Sharib Hashmi And Wife Nasreen Recall Having 'Zero Money': 'Had To Sell Jewellery And Our House'

While most people can't stop raving about Sharib Hashmi and the popularity he gained after Raj & DK's successful show The Family Man, a lot of people are oblivious to the 15-year-long struggle he went through to get there. In a recent conversation, Sharib Hashmi opened up about how difficult it was to quit his job and pursue acting full time.

What's Happening

Sharib Hashmi earned Rs 25,000 monthly while working at MTV in the early 2000s. Then he quit his job just five years into his marriage. He married Nasreen Hashmi in 2003 and had become parents when he took this decision.

The actor told Hauterfly, "It was a very difficult decision. If she'd (his wife) said no, I'd have continued to lead my life like that, where there'd be nothing else besides work."

Nasreen Hashmi further shared how she wanted to support her husband because he had complete faith in his talent.

However, the challenges continued to stretch for a decade while their savings dried up. She said, "I sold my jewellery bit by bit. We couldn't continue with our house either and had to sell it. Then I had to sell the house from my inheritance. Every time we got excited by an opportunity, an obstacle would crop up."

On Having 'Zero Money' At One Point

Sharib Hashmi recalled, "There was a point when we had zero money, not even enough to last us another day. So one day, I was just sitting outside a mall, thinking who I should call in this crisis."

Luck seemed to be in his favour when he then got a call from his MTV friend Vaibhav Modi, who gave him a new game show to write for NDTV Imagine's Zor Ka Jhatka. It was hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan in 2011.

"When I would be at my lowest low, some help or work would show up at the door somehow and we'd manage to get by," said Sharib.

The next year, he was working with Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He also bagged Nutin Kakkar's Filmistaan the same year. But the struggle still didn't stop for the next seven years.

When He Blamed His Wife As Acting Career Wasn't Talking Off

The couple also spoke about a time when the bad times stretched for so long that Sharib Hashmi ended up blaming his wife.

Nasreen Hashmi said, "There was a moment when he was very disappointed. And he started telling me, 'Why did you allow me to quit my job? If you'd stopped me, then this crisis wouldn't have happened.' At that time, I was shaken. How can you say such a thing? It's your dream, but we've supported you as a family. There should be no regrets. Don't say such a thing again."

"So there came a point when I thought I'd ask Sharib, 'How much more time do you think you need to give this? Because your share of 15 years that you spent struggling are now past us. Now we need to look after our children's future as well. Their needs are increasing,'" revealed Nasreen.

Just when they were close to giving up and Sharib Hashmi asked for another two years, and then The Family Man happened. Since then, the actor has been part of acclaimed projects such as Pagglait (2021), Tarla (2023), Fighter (2024), The Diplomat (2025) to name a few, and shows like Asur and Scam 1992 with two more seasons of The Family Man. He has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan up next, which has Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

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