Kannada Actor-Producer Dileep Raj Dies Of Heart Attack At 47

Noted Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj died in the early hours of Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 47.

According to family members, the actor-producer suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors couldn't revive him.

Dileep became popular after working with Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2007 film Milana. He played prominent roles in several films, including U-Turn and Boyfriend.

He later turned producer and produced TV serials under his banner, DR Creations.

He enjoyed widespread recognition by starring as the lead in the popular Zee Kannada serial Hitler Kalyana. Beyond acting and producing, Dileep was active in theatre and was also a renowned dubbing artist.

Before gaining fame from television, the actor built his base in theatre.

He was actively associated with renowned theatre groups like Nataranga and Drishti, where he developed his acting skills. It was during this phase that he came in contact with noted theatre and television actress Nanditha, who introduced him to the world of television.

His screen journey began with Kambada Mane, a telefilm that opened the doors to Kannada television.

Soon after, he landed a role in the popular serial Janani, where he portrayed the grandson of veteran actress Bharti Vishnuvardhan.

Dileep Raj went on to become a familiar face in Kannada households through several successful television serials, including Janani, Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkuma Bhagya, Mangalya, Malebillu, Preetigaagi, and Rathasapthami.

Beyond acting, Dileep Raj also contributed to Kannada cinema as a dubbing artist. His voice work in films such as Aa Dinagalu, where he dubbed for actor Chetan Kumar, spoke to his talent.

Over the years, he appeared in more than 24 films. He never distanced himself from theatre while working on films and television.

His knack for portraying layered and relatable characters made him one of television's most dependable supporting actors.