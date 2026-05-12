Trolls Call Actor Seerat Kapoor 'Allu Arjun's Property'. Her Reply

Actor Seerat Kapoor shared pictures from Allu Arjun's private jet on his 44th birthday last month. The pictures raised eyebrows online as they came as a surprise. Taking a cue from them, a troll commented on her recent post, calling her "Allu Arjun's property." The actor didn't let the comment go unnoticed and gave the troll a befitting reply.

The troll shared an emoji with his comment on a picture of Seerat Kapoor.

"Adding a '(heart eyes emoji)' doesn't make it sound any more respectful, sir. A woman is never anyone's property. She's her own person, with her own identity, dreams, and voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed," Seerat replied.

On Allu Arjun's birthday, Seerat wrote: "Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline. You've always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease—graceful, grounded, and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health, and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you."

Seerat was last seen in the 2023 JioHotstar series Save the Tigers and the 2024 films Bhamakalapam 2 and Manamey.

She also featured in the special song Ghallu Ghallu from Usha Parinayam. She has Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam in hand.

Allu Arjun has been shooting for his next film, Raaka.

The sci-fi action drama, produced by Sun Pictures, was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April. This marks the first collaboration between the actor and Atlee. Earlier this month, the first look and title of the film were unveiled.

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun is expected to earn around ₹175 crore for Raaka, along with a backend deal giving him a 15% stake in the profits. Atlee, on the other hand, will charge ₹100 crore for the movie. The report also mentions that the overall budget for the film is ₹800 crore, with around ₹200 crore allocated for production and ₹250 crore for VFX.