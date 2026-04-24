Anupam Kher Shares Michael Jackson Fanboy Moment As Biopic Releases, Allu Arjun Hits Hyderabad Theatre

The release of Michael, the much-anticipated biopic of pop legend Michael Jackson, has created a global buzz. The film hit the theatres worldwide on Friday. Several Indian stars took a moment to celebrate the legacy of the King of Pop.

Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture with Michael Jackson from his 1996 visit to India on Instagram. In the caption, the veteran actor wrote, "Dearest Michael Jackson, This photograph is not just a memory… it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely. It was surreal… almost unbelievable… like touching a piece of magic."

Describing MJ as "not just an artist but an experience", Anupam Kher added, "A phenomenon that the world may never witness again. There will truly be nobody like you for the next thousand years. Nobody. We are blessed… deeply blessed… that you walked this earth and touched millions of lives with your art, your innocence, and your genius. You were, and will always remain, the eighth wonder of the world."

"And yes… somewhere it pains me that even today, there are people who choose to carry poison instead of celebrating purity. But greatness like yours rises far above noise and negativity. You were God's gift to mankind. Wherever you are, may you be dancing, creating, and smiling. Jai Ho!" he concluded.

South star Allu Arjun watched the biopic at a local theatre in Hyderabad alongside fans. The pictures of the actor from the cinema quickly went viral on social media. Currently filming Raaka, he took a break for the biopic. The image showed the actor dressed in a white shirt and matching pants.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael marks the acting debut of pop icon's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop. The cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. The plot recounts Michael Jackson's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his solo peak in the mid-1980s, culminating in the start of his Bad tour in 1988.