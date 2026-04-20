Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots 'Intense' Action Scenes For Allu Arjun's <i>Raaka</i>: Report

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated their fans to a pleasant surprise on Sunday, announcing their second pregnancy. Deepika has been shooting for two big projects, Allu Arjun-Atlee's Raaka and Shah Rukh Khan's King. Since her pregnancy announcement, the industry is abuzz with how pregnant Deepika will manage her shoots.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Deepika will continue with her shooting schedules during pregnancy.

"During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka." Deepika and the makers have taken all precautions while filming. Given that both King and Raaka have announced release dates and are on tight schedules, Deepika wants to stick to them. "She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy," Hindustan Times reported, citing a source close to the actress.

Deepika Pregnancy Announcement

On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint post featuring a glimpse of Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

In the caption, Deepika dropped only a nazar amulet emoji.

From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor, from Alia Bhatt to new mother Sonam Kapoor, colleagues from the film fraternity congratulated the couple.

About Raaka

The sci-fi action drama, produced by Sun Pictures, was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April. This marks the first collaboration between the actor and Atlee. Earlier this month, the first look and the title of the film were unveiled.

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun is expected to earn around ₹175 crore for Raaka, along with a backend deal giving him a 15% stake in the profits. Atlee, on the other hand, will charge ₹100 crore for the movie. The report also mentions that the overall budget for the film is ₹800 crore, with around ₹200 crore allocated for production and ₹250 crore for VFX.

About King

Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks another collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

King is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026.