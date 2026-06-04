Lalit Modi Claims 'Ranveer Singh Wants To Star' In His Biopic: 'He Came To London To Meet Me 2 Years Ago'

Businessman Lalit Modi recently revealed that he is working on a biopic that encapsulates his life. No actor has been locked in yet, but some years ago Ranveer Singh expressed his wish to portray the lead role in the biographical film during a visit to London. Lalit Modi also said that Deepika Padukone knows him well.

What's Happening

Lalit Modi told ANI, "There is (a biopic in the works). It's all being scripted right now. I've already done hundreds of interviews... I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony... But they're just scripting the story now."

He added, "Ranveer wants to play me. He came and saw me. I would like him to play. But if he has the time - now he's become so big. I didn't know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he came to London to see me a few years ago, two years ago."

"He (Ranveer) said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn't me asking him. I think he's great. Without doubt, he's amazing. And what he has done with Dhurandhar is amazing. Whether he still wants to play me or not, two years ago we sat here, right in this house, and we talked about him playing. But we are now scripting it. It's a lot of work," concluded Lalit Modi.

About Ranveer Singh After Dhurandhar success

On the work front, ever since Aditya Dhar's resounding success with Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town. But soon reports of him exiting Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 started making the rounds, and over the past few weeks the situation seemed to spiral out of control.

Fwice's Non-Cooporation Directive Against Ranveer Singh And Latest Update

Last week, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor Ranveer Singh over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

BN Tiwari, the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE), on Wednesday announced that it had dropped the non-cooperation directive against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh on "request of CINTAA and IMPAA".

The announcement came a day after Ranveer Singh issued a legal notice to the film workers' body over its action over his last-minute exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

At a press conference held in Mumbai on Wednesday, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit said that its legal team will respond to the legal notice sent by Ranveer Singh.

"The legal letter came to us yesterday and it was requesting us to remove the non-cooperation directive," he said.

"We appeal to Ranveer to come and sit with us and find a solution. We celebrate his stardom... We don't have any authority to ban anyone. We are hopeful that there will be a positive reaction from Ranveer," he added.

Farhan Akhtar's Demand

In the ongoing Don 3 dispute, Farhan Akhtar's primary concern appears to be financial, with sources claiming the issue centres around the Rs 45 crore already invested in the film.

The amount has reportedly been fully audited and accounted for, with the producers inviting further scrutiny if required. Amid the standoff, all parties, including Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Ritesh Sidhwani and the concerned film bodies, are said to be open to sitting across the table to resolve the matter amicably, with the aim of restarting the film and ensuring no one suffers further losses.

The development marks a major escalation in the Don 3 controversy and puts the spotlight on industry accountability, contractual commitments and the role of film bodies in resolving disputes.

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