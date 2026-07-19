"The Scars Are Still There": Harshad Chopda Reveals He Tried To Harm Himself After Girlfriend Cheated On Him

Actor Harshad Chopda got emotional on Lock Upp Season 2 sets as he opened up about a difficult phase of his life. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor revealed that he once tried to harm himself.

Harshad recalled a painful incident from his early years while talking about his first relationship after landing in the bottom three contestants and using his lifeline to save himself from eviction.

He said he was 23 when his girlfriend called him and told him that she was cheating on him with someone else. Harshad mentioned that she said this to make him jealous, but the news deeply affected him and he ended up harming himself.

“The scars are still there. Nothing happened after that. I woke up and started to panic. I had already injured my leg, so I could barely walk,” Harshad said, adding, “The hospital was nearby, so I rushed there, but then the doctors said they would have to involve the police. I begged them, pleaded with them, and then it finally sank in. Then I promised never to harm myself again.”

During the conversation with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Harshad Chopda admitted that he was young and not proud of what happened. He said he was new to Mumbai at the time, and the relationship lasted about 8 to 9 months.

“I wanted to feel so much pain that this pain would be nothing in front of that. Now, whenever I am in a similar situation, I remind myself to never do it again,” he said.

The actor also revealed that he never told his father about the incident. Harshad Chopda said the experience taught him the importance of valuing and respecting oneself.

“Nobody knows this secret, not even my father. I lived here alone. I didn't know the consequences. Had I died in this, it was okay, but I survived, and another panic set in. I just had to live. She came back, and we carried on. I was stupid; it was foolish. Nothing in life is worth self-harming. It is very important to value yourself and love yourself. Respect yourself more," Harshad added.

At the premiere of the season, Harshad Chopda opened up about another painful experience when he revealed that he faced heartbreak when his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend.

Harshad said that when he entered the entertainment industry, he was very social and enjoyed meeting people. In 2010, he lost both his girlfriend and his best friend at the same time after finding out about their relationship and that incident, he said, had affected him deeply.