Old Clip Of Govinda As Greek King Goes Viral Amid <i>The Odyssey</i> Release, Internet Calls Him 'Original'

- Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has released worldwide, retelling Homer's epic poem
- A viral clip shows Govinda dressed as a Greek king in a 1995 song from the movie Gambler
- Fans are calling Govinda the "original Odysseus" due to his costume and look in the clip
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. As conversations around the filmmaker's ambitious retelling of Homer's legendary poem continue to dominate social media, the internet has also unearthed a nostalgic Bollywood throwback.
An old clip of Govinda dressed as a Greek king from one of his songs has gone viral online. As expected, the internet has gone into meme mode. Fans are now claiming that Govinda was the “original Odysseus.”
The viral video is an excerpt of a song titled Meri Marzi from the 1995 movie Gambler. The visuals feature the actor dressed in a multi-piece armour set with a metallic helmet and a white cape. The side note read, "I think I downloaded the wrong 'The Odyssey'."
I think I downloaded the wrong "The Odyssey". pic.twitter.com/RzkhwLbAay— Abhishek (@vicharabhio) July 17, 2026
The internet is absolutely losing it over Govinda and Odysseus comparisons. One user wrote, "Govind was offered Odyssey too by Nolan," poking fun at Govinda's claim that he was offered the lead role in James Cameron's blockbuster sci-fi epic, Avatar.
Govind was offered odyssey too by nolan https://t.co/S4So9DS9Ef— HandleWithDare (@HandleWithDare) July 17, 2026
Another added, "This is unironically what Homer was imagining in his head when he composed the Odyssey."
This is unironically what Homer was imagining in his head when he composed the Odyssey. https://t.co/XQa3CgX7pP— akhivae (@akhivae) July 17, 2026
Someone else commented, "As usual, we got there first."
As usual, we got there first :) https://t.co/f2WNNKoCkL— Sandipan Deb (@sandipanthedeb) July 17, 2026
"Govinda khud me hi ek multiverse hai," read a comment.
Govinda khud me hi ek multiverse hai https://t.co/onv8J2n1wK— Brislay (@babaprempujari) July 17, 2026
A viewer remarked, "This should go viral so the crew of odyssey can react to it."
This should go viral so the crew of odyssey can react to it https://t.co/toL6cuA2rF— ScottGMikael (@batanahitochata) July 17, 2026
A person said, "Tbh looks a lot more fun!"
tbh looks a lot more fun! https://t.co/MPnnoEGYIx— Prasanna K (@prasanna_says) July 18, 2026
The Odyssey features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles. The film follows Odysseus on his perilous 10-year voyage home to Ithaca after the sacking of Troy, confronting terrifying mythical trials like the Cyclops Polyphemus and the Sirens.
On the work front, Govinda is set to make his silver screen comeback nearly seven years after his last theatrical release. The actor recently announced his upcoming film Roopa, starring opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.