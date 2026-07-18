Old Clip Of Govinda As Greek King Goes Viral Amid <i>The Odyssey</i> Release, Internet Calls Him 'Original'

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally arrived in theatres worldwide. As conversations around the filmmaker's ambitious retelling of Homer's legendary poem continue to dominate social media, the internet has also unearthed a nostalgic Bollywood throwback.

An old clip of Govinda dressed as a Greek king from one of his songs has gone viral online. As expected, the internet has gone into meme mode. Fans are now claiming that Govinda was the “original Odysseus.”

The viral video is an excerpt of a song titled Meri Marzi from the 1995 movie Gambler. The visuals feature the actor dressed in a multi-piece armour set with a metallic helmet and a white cape. The side note read, "I think I downloaded the wrong 'The Odyssey'."

The internet is absolutely losing it over Govinda and Odysseus comparisons. One user wrote, "Govind was offered Odyssey too by Nolan," poking fun at Govinda's claim that he was offered the lead role in James Cameron's blockbuster sci-fi epic, Avatar.

Another added, "This is unironically what Homer was imagining in his head when he composed the Odyssey."

Someone else commented, "As usual, we got there first."

"Govinda khud me hi ek multiverse hai," read a comment.

A viewer remarked, "This should go viral so the crew of odyssey can react to it."

A person said, "Tbh looks a lot more fun!"

The Odyssey features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles. The film follows Odysseus on his perilous 10-year voyage home to Ithaca after the sacking of Troy, confronting terrifying mythical trials like the Cyclops Polyphemus and the Sirens.

On the work front, Govinda is set to make his silver screen comeback nearly seven years after his last theatrical release. The actor recently announced his upcoming film Roopa, starring opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.