Watch: Chhattisgarh Man Rescues Woman Biker Stuck On Waterlogged Road, Wins Hearts Online

A selfless act by a biker has won hearts online after he helped a panicked woman stuck on a waterlogged road on her scooty in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. In a now-viral Instagram video titled, 'Content banane nikla tha, dua le kar wapas aaya (I set out to create content, but returned with blessings)', the biker named Saurabh Bhargava could be seen approaching an intersection on the Srikant Verma Marg when he spotted the woman in need of help.

As soon as Bhargava stopped beside the scooty and asked, "Ma'am, help chahiye (do you need help)?" the woman replied: "Yes, bhaiya."

Without wasting time, Bhargava got off his bike and reassured the woman multiple times to stay calm. "Mat pareshan hoiye (Don't be worried)", said Bhargava as the woman explained, "Bhaiya, mera pair phas gaya hai (My leg is stuck here)."

Bhargava carefully removed the object that had trapped her foot and then asked her to step away so he could move the scooter to a safer spot. After safely moving the vehicle, the woman thanked him. Before leaving, he once again asked her if she was hurt.

"Please help others as much as you can!" Bhargava captioned the accompanying video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 32.4 million views and thousands of comments praising Bhargava for his service and for coming to the poor woman's rescue.

"People like you make the world a better place," said one user, while another added: "Thank you for making us believe that this world is good and kindness is still alive.

A third commented: "Very good, brother. Always be like this and help those in need. I do the same, you do the same, everyone should do the same and be real humans."