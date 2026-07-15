Selfless Biker Guides Ambulance Safely Through Jaipur Traffic, Wins Praise: 'Small Actions Can Save A Life'

A selfless act by a biker has won hearts online after he managed to safely guide an ambulance to the hospital through Jaipur's heavy traffic. The now-viral clip, shared on Instagram by Abhimanyu Jain, shows him on his bike, travelling to his destination, when he spotted an ambulance rushing behind him. Quickly assessing the situation, Jain decided to speed up his vehicle and reached the next crossing where the signal was about to turn red.

Jain highlighted that his small action could have saved a life, and he decided to follow through on the impulse.

"Without thinking twice, I blocked the oncoming traffic so the ambulance could pass without losing precious time," Jain explained.

At the other intersection, Jain repeated the action, urging an e-rickshaw driver to get out of the way so that the ambulance could safely cross and continue the journey.

Through the final stretch, Jain further risked his safety by driving on the wrong side so that the ambulance did not have to take a long detour.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'You Are So Brave'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.1 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users praised Jain for his brave actions.

"Men and their obsession to help everyone," said one user while another added: "You are so brave. Kudos to you for helping the ambulance and those inside."

A third commented: "This is no small action. You put your life in danger multiple times to save someone else. That is a big sacrifice. All praise to you."

A fourth said: "God can't be everywhere. In difficult situations, they send angels like you to help those in need. Amazing work. God bless you."