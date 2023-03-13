Delhi-Gurugram Travel: NH-48 To Close For 90 Days, Here Are Alternate Routes

Delhi-Gurugram Expressway: The road closure will last for 90 days. (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory on Sunday, informing commuters about closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari for 90 days. The road stretch has been closed to facilitate construction work related to Dwarka Expressway. According to the Delhi Police advisory, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway. NH-48 connects Delhi to Gurugram.

Under this project, two underpasses and an elevated section will be constructed on the national highway. To execute this work, its both carriageways between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed for three months, as per the police's advisory.

Here are the traffic diversions announced in Delhi Police advisory:

Traffic near the Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to the newly-built slip roads. The closure of the carriageways is expected to increase the volume of traffic on the roads.

The advisory further said that people travelling towards Delhi airport, the interstate bus terminus or railway stations should carefully plan their commute with sufficient time at hand.

Commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram or Jaipur have been advised to use the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh have been advised to take the Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover. The commuters travelling from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No 201.

People have been urged to cooperate by planning their journey in advance and take the alternate routes mentioned routes.