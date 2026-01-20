3 Killed, 7 Injured After Car Rams Parked Container In Rajasthan

A tragic road accident in Jaipur claimed the lives of a mother, her son, and daughter-in-law after their speeding car rammed into a parked container truck. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed, killing three of the occupants on the spot.

The accident occurred around 11 am on Tuesday on National Highway-48 near the Chandwaji police station area on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

Seven other passengers, including women and children, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to NIMS Hospital for treatment.

The incident led to a temporary traffic jam on the busy highway. According to eyewitnesses, the car was moving at a high speed when it suddenly went out of control and crashed into the container truck parked by the roadside.

Several passengers were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be rescued by locals and police.

Chandwaji SHO Hiralal Saini said the accident took place at Bilpur, about one kilometre before the Chandwaji flyover.

The car was travelling from Jaipur towards Delhi and was carrying men, women and children. Doctors at NIMS Hospital declared Pooja Singh, wife of Vivek Kumar; Basanti, wife of Harishankar; and Vivek Kumar, son of Harishankar, dead on arrival.

All three were residents of Dibulgaj in Varanasi. Due to the intensity of the collision, the car's engine was thrown out, and the front portion of the vehicle was almost split into two parts.

Seven others were left injured and they have been identified as Vikas (34), son of Harishankar, Aditi (34), wife of Vikas Kumar, Nikki (28), wife of Avadh Bihari, Sibu (2), son of Vivek Kumar, Kuku (18 months), daughter of Vikas Kumar.

All are residents of Dibulgaj, Varanasi. Two others including Anshu (19), daughter of Prem Kumar, and Deepraj (23), son of Prem Kumar, residents of Phoola, Raebareli were also injured in the mishap. Police said the family was returning after a pilgrimage to Khatushyamji.

Preliminary investigation suggests the accident may have occurred due to overspeeding and the driver possibly falling asleep at the wheel.

The damaged car and the container truck have been seized for further investigation.

Following the accident, a long traffic jam formed on NH-48, with vehicles stranded on both sides for nearly 30 minutes. Traffic was later restored gradually.

Road accidents on National Highways continue to rise across the country.

In July 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that over 27,000 people lost their lives in highway accidents in the first six months of 2025 alone, highlighting the growing concern over road safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)