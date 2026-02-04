Chinese Woman Adjusts Traffic Mirror To Fix Feng Shui, Causes Multiple Accidents

A Chinese woman, apparently obsessed with feng-shui, sparked a series of accidents after adjusting a traffic mirror in her community in Shanghai, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The mirror was originally positioned to help drivers navigate a sharp turn, but the woman repeatedly moved it to improve the feng shui of her home.

The reported adjustments allegedly caused multiple accidents, prompting the property management company to reinstall the mirror multiple times.

They also launched a probe and found that the woman who lives opposite it continued to adjust it, citing concerns about the mirror's supposed "demon-revealing" effect on her home.

As quoted in the report, the woman's husband said that his wife recently called a feng shui master to check her home after she suffered "bad luck and health". And the master blamed the traffic mirror for all her troubles.

"We are no demons. We are not happy having a demon-revealing mirror pointing at us," he said as quoted.

The incident became a matter of discussion on local social media. They protected their own feng shui but compromised the safety of other people. I suppose what they did would not bring them harmony eventually," one online observer said.

"It is foolish to blame everything on a mirror," another said as quoted.

The authorities have warned the woman and her husband that their actions could be considered a crime, potentially leading to jail time.

What is feng shui?

Feng shui means wind and water. It is an ancient Chinese practice of arranging buildings, furniture, and spaces to harmonise individuals with their environment.