GPS In Teddy Bear? Ex-Boyfriend Accused Of Tracking, Killing Pregnant Woman In Japan

Haruka Komatsumoto, a 31-year-old pregnant manicurist in Japan, was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, Takumi Ouchi, who used a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking device hidden in a teddy bear to track her location, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. She was allegedly beaten and reported to have a stab wound in the neck. The incident happened on the last day of 2025 - December 31 - when she was at home.

Ouchi was arrested by the authorities on suspicion, but this tragic case has sparked widespread concerns about the misuse of such a location tracking device, with experts calling for stricter regulations.

Also read | Entrepreneur Opens Up On Sending Cold Email To Narayana Murthy In 2016: "And It Worked"

The report further mentioned that she even sustained injuries on her arms while trying to protect the baby.

The case became a topic of discussion on local social media, with the police in Ibaraki prefecture managing to arrest the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, after 20 days on January 21. However, he has denied the crime.

Here's what happened

According to the report, the victim had dated Ouchi for less than a year and broke up in 2024. But the suspect reportedly kept pursuing her, even harassing her with phone calls and messages. She then blocked him.

It has been reported that Ouchi made a desperate attempt to track her by sending a toy - a teddy bear - with a GPS device hidden inside. The toy, labelled as a lucky draw gift, was sent to her parents' house, and it eventually reached her flat, where she lived with her husband.

Also read | Anupam Mittal Says "Stop Shaming" Gen Z For Frequent Job Switching, Shares "Right Strategy"

The case drew significant attention on Japanese social media, with one user saying, "If I were targeted by a stalker using a GPS tracker, there would be no way to escape. It is horrible. Poor victim."

"I would be afraid of plush toys given by people I do not know very well," another said as quoted by SCMP.