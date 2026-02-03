Entrepreneur Opens Up On Sending Cold Email To Narayana Murthy In 2016: "And It Worked"

Vinay Parameshwarappa, founder of Gully Tours, shared an old incident when he reached out to Narayana Murthy, as he really wanted to meet him. During a podcast, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said he sent an email in May 2016 to express his admiration for the Infosys co-founder.

To his surprise, Murthy replied within hours, copying his secretary to schedule a meeting. Parameshwarappa spoke at length about the meeting and also touched on other topics. Getting an instant reply from someone like Narayana Murthy was labelled as "Bengaluru Things" during the podcast.

"I really looked up to the Infosys founders and how they came together in the 80s to create something of value," said Vinay on the Jimmy Jimmy The Show.

"After I came back from the UK, I wanted to meet Narayana Murthy. So I shot him an email. I wrote to Narayana Murthy saying I'm so-and-so and I'd love to meet you."

Watch the video here:

"Imagine emailing a billionaire tech founder and getting a reply in HOURS with a meeting invite," the caption of the video read. "Our guest did exactly that with Narayana Murthy - and it worked! This is the Bangalore difference - where accessibility meets humility, and legends still believe in 'paying it forward'"

"Try this in Mumbai with the Ambanis or Delhi's power circles... good luck! This warmth and openness is what makes our city special. Bangalore doesn't just make tech - it makes connections," the post added.

Statup founder praises Narayana Murthy

Last month, fintech co-founder Aditya Joshi shared his experience of meeting the Infosys co-founder at the Indore airport, describing him as a humble person despite his wealth. In a LinkedIn post, Joshi praised him, saying that Murthy had no entourage, did not cut queues, and received no special treatment at the time of boarding.

"I spent barely 10 minutes around him, but I know I'll remember those moments for the rest of my life. No cutting queues. No special treatment. No entourage. No special seats. At 79, he put his bag himself in the overhead bin, sat in the second row, politely asked a fellow passenger to make a little space, and exchanged warm greetings with everyone around him," he wrote in the post.