Anupam Mittal Says "Stop Shaming" Gen Z For Frequent Job Switching, Shares "Right Strategy"

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has sparked a lively debate on social media with his recent take on Gen Z professionals. The Gen Z often face criticism for switching jobs frequently, but Mittal said that the process is similar to "dating" rather than "marriage". Sharing the "right strategy", he suggested that the young professionals are only trying to figure out which industries, roles, and cultures suit them best.

He noted that job-hopping at the right stage is not about disloyalty, but about self-awareness and exploration. "Let's stop shaming Genz for switching jobs. I see a lot of 'career gurus' shaming 22-year-olds for switching jobs every year," he wrote in the LinkedIn post. "But isn't that exactly what the youth should be doing?"

A majority of Gen Zs are early-career professionals, but their approach towards work is quite different. Various surveys have found that this generation prefers mental well-being instead of taking on work pressure, and their focus is on work-life balance rather than climbing the corporate ladder.

Mittal, who is also a Shark Tank India judge, advises exploring aggressively between 21-24 years old and committing to a role for at least four years after 25.

"Early in our career, we're discovering our passion. We're 'dating' industries, roles & cultures to find what vibes. If you not feeling it, move. Don't feel bad about it. This is the time to explore. BUT (and thats a big but), Once you find that path, you have to stop bouncing & start consolidating," he added.

"When I'm hiring for Sr. leadership or 'Level 1' roles, I am clear, I almost always reject a resume that doesn't have at least one 4-5 year stint."

He emphasises that depth is built by staying long enough to see the consequences of decisions, not just the excitement of starting something new.

"...I believe, the right Strategy in early 20s - Age 21-24 - Explore aggressively. Find what you. Switch if you have to. Age 25+ - Dig in! Find a company worth your time and commit for 4 years," he said.

Social Media Reaction

His advice has resonated with many, highlighting a shift in workplace expectations. "This is so true. Early 20s are meant for exploring, not settling. How will someone know what they truly like without trying different roles?" one user said.

"I resigned today for this exact reason. I realised I never gave myself enough time to truly explore what kind of role, environment, or position works best for me, and building my own thing felt like the right way to do that. Thanks for sharing!" another user wrote.

"This nails the nuance most career advice misses movement early is learning, but staying long enough to see outcomes is where real growth and leadership are forged," a third said.