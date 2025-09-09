Anupam Mittal Picks Rs 2 Lakh Kashmir Trip Over Rs 10 Lakh Switzerland Vacation: "Priceless"

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and a judge on Shark Tank India, recently sparked a viral conversation by comparing a Rs 2 lakh trip to Kashmir with a Rs 10 lakh luxury vacation in Switzerland, declaring Kashmir's beauty "priceless." In posts on X and LinkedIn, Mr Mittal shared stunning visuals of his family trip, featuring shikara rides with his wife, Anchal Kumar, and daughter, Alyssa, alongside breathtaking Kashmiri landscapes.

He emphasised that Kashmir's "raw, rustic" charm surpasses Switzerland's "sterile" perfection, urging travellers to explore India's own paradise, which he deems 80% cheaper and infinitely more beautiful.

"Luxury trip to Switzerland - 10 lacs, Similar trip to Kashmir - 2 lacs Infinite beauty in your own country - priceless," he wrote on X, along with his vacay pics.

Luxury trip to Switzerland - 10 lacs

Similar trip to Kashmir - 2 lacs

Infinite beauty in your own country - priceless 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/otpPEUSOTk — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) September 8, 2025

His posts ignited varied reactions online. While many praised Kashmir's natural allure and Mr Mittal's call to action, some expressed security concerns, with one user noting a preference for Switzerland's perceived safety. Mr Mittal countered fear-mongering, stating, "Was offered security but did not accept it. And took my family along. Kashmir is as safe as can be, and if u want to do a service for those who sacrificed their lives, go visit and don't let the terrorists succeed in their plan. Fear mongering is easy."

One user wrote, "We went to Kashmir three years ago and were blown away by how beautiful and mesmerising it is. It's a good choice for a vacation."

Another commented, "Sirji, make another trip to Shillong & Mizoram. I'm sure you'll love it."

A third user said, "No doubt, Kashmir is stunning and has its own charm, but comparing it directly to Switzerland isn't entirely fair, just because it snows there. Switzerland is not just about mountains and snow…it's the infrastructure and the way everything is so well organised. There are adventures and activities for both kids and adults, and the whole experience makes you think, ‘We should have something like this in India."

A fourth added, "True! Sometimes we chase stamps on the passport and forget the magic in our own backyard."