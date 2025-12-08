Kashmir Faces Serious Water Crisis Due To Low Rainfall, Rivers Recede

Kashmir valley is facing a severe water crisis due to low rainfall consistently, experts said. The lack of snowfall has also shrunk rivers, tributaries and natural springs. The rainfall deficit has been reported at 83 per cent in Kashmir valley, which puts it at a "very low" category.

The Jhelum river, the lifeline of the valley, has dropped below zero to record low levels at several key areas, deepening the water crisis.

The water level is at -0.53 feet at the Sangam gauge station. At Ram Munshi Bagh, the water level has reached nearly 3 feet, and at Asham, it has reached nearly 1 foot.

These figures indicate a severe reduction in river flow and a serious impact on the valley's water balance

What's more concerning is the tributaries are also on the verge of drying up. Major sources like the Lidder, Rambiara, Ferozepora Nallah, and Pohru River are flowing well below normal levels. This is significantly impacting drinking water, irrigation, and groundwater recharge.

Independent weather analysts say the average rainfall in November was 35.2 mm, but this year only 6.1 mm was recorded, which was an 83 per cent deficit. All 10 districts in Kashmir are in the "very low" category when it comes to rainfall.

The weather meteorological department forecast dry weather will continue for the next 10 days, although light snowfall may occur in the upper reaches.

Glacier Retreat Sounds Warning

Studies by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and ISRO have found that more than 18 per cent of Himalayan glaciers have retreated in recent decades. This is weakening the flow of springs and drying up the catchment areas that feed rivers like the Lidder and Pohru.

Situation In Srinagar

Amid the continued decline in water levels, municipal water supplies have been reduced in many areas of Srinagar. According to environmental experts, if immediate conservation measures such as artificial groundwater recharge, rejuvenation of water sources, and year-round water planning are not adopted, Kashmir could face a prolonged drought.

An environmental researcher at the University of Kashmir said the situation is unprecedented. "We are heading towards severe hydrological stress. If snowfall decreases again this winter, the water crisis in Kashmir could be even more severe than it has been in the last decade."