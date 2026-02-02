"Marriage Is Not Emergency": Boss Tells Employee To Work Before Engagement, Internet Reacts

An employee is facing a tough situation where their boss has apparently asked them to work on a "nightmare project" just before their engagement. In a Reddit post on the r/developersIndia subreddit, the employee claimed that the project team dismissed their wedding plans.

The employee claims everything in the office is treated as a "priority" without clear direction or planning. On the other hand, multiple managers issue instructions, but none show responsibility, with micro-management being the "daily lesson".

"I'm stuck in this nightmare project where literally everything is a 'priority'. Too many managers, none of them actually skilled enough to execute anything. Micro-management is the daily lesson-Zoom calls all day, hourly updates, zero trust," the employee said, without revealing the name of the company.

"Recently they even enabled geo-fencing, so no one can work beyond 120 km from the base location. My leads? Useless both onsite and offsite, just busy licking management's boots."

The employee mentioned in the post that they had informed managers two months in advance about their marriage plans. However, the project leaders ignored, expecting the employee to work through the weekend.

"I informed them 2 months ago about my engagement/marriage plans. Instead of planning ahead, they ignored it and now expect me to work through the weekend. The SPM actually said 'marriage is not an emergency'. My RM is clueless about my work and unreachable," the post added.

"To top it off, I'm getting released from this project in March anyway. Can't postpone the marriage now, and I honestly don't know how to navigate this mess."

Social Media Reaction

The post received significant traction. "When everything is high priority, there is no priority," one user wrote in the comment section.

"If you have savings and can manage some time without job, do it. You're gonna be regretting about something any way...only question is, do you wanna regret not choosing your marriage later on?," another user wrote.

"I'm realizing I have a good manager, even if he can be difficult when it comes to work. He forgot it was my engagement day and called me to ask a doubt, but as soon as he realized, he apologized and told me to disconnect and enjoy my day. It was a small moment, but it made me appreciate him more," a third user said.