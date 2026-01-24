Gen Z Productivity Under Scanner As Entrepreneur Shares Interview Incident

A Dubai-based entrepreneur's recent social media post has sparked fresh debate around Gen Z work culture and workplace preparedness.

Mahima Jalan, founder of branding agency Sorted Brand, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an interview experience that left her surprised. According to Jalan, a candidate she was interviewing asked basic questions such as the company's name and what it does, despite the job description and related emails being shared in advance.

Calling it poor work etiquette, Jalan said that being young is not an excuse for lack of preparation. She added that even for a short 15-minute call, she makes it a point to research clients thoroughly. “This was a job interview. A career decision,” she noted, stressing that professionalism begins with basic ownership and effort.

Gen Z has a different way of working.



Today I interviewed someone who asked, “What's your company called and what do you do?”



For a moment, I was taken aback.



The job description, hiring message, and emails were already shared. Not knowing basic details is poor work etiquette.… https://t.co/ovHQwBxYkZ — Mahima Jalan ماهيما جالان (@MahimaJalan2) January 23, 2026

Her post gained wider attention as it was shared along with a thread by X user Kush Agarwal, who was discussing concerns around India's economic slowdown. Agarwal linked the incident to what he described as declining productivity among Gen Z, alongside broader economic pressures caused by global rebalancing, particularly under US President Donald Trump's policies.

The discussion has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users agreed that preparation is essential regardless of age, others argued that expectations around work culture are changing and need mutual understanding from employers and employees.

One user pointed out, it's basic hygiene to research the company beforehand, yet many don't bother. Another user lamented the lack of work ethic and ownership among employees, attributing it to a preference for an easy life and a tendency to blame work stress for their lack of dedication.

However, a different perspective emerged, with one user noting that companies often treat employees poorly, making it hard for workers to muster up respect or loyalty. This sentiment highlights the complex dynamics at play in the job market.