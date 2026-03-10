Singapore Jobseeker Shocked As CEO Tells Him To 'Get Lost' During Interview

A jobseeker in Singapore has shared a shocking experience from a job interview in which a company's chief executive reportedly lashed out at him and told him to "get lost", according to The Independent Singapore. The candidate said he had applied for a sales position and that the recruitment process initially went well. The first two rounds of interviews were conducted by the hiring team and, according to him, the discussions were positive.

He said the hiring manager even praised his resume and told him she believed he would be a good fit for the company. Encouraged by the feedback, the applicant said he felt confident going into the final stage of the process.

However, the final interview with the company's CEO, which took place over the phone, quickly took an unpleasant turn.

According to the news report, during the conversation, the CEO asked the candidate how many sales he could generate within six months. The jobseeker responded by asking about the product's sales cycle so he could provide a realistic estimate.

The CEO reportedly reacted angrily and demanded a specific figure. According to the candidate, the executive accused him of making excuses and used harsh language.

When the applicant said he wanted to remain honest and avoid over-promising, the CEO allegedly responded by telling him to "get lost", adding that people like him would never succeed and would "stay poor".

Candidate ends the call

At that point, the jobseeker decided to end the interview. Before hanging up, he reportedly told the CEO that he did not want to work for someone he believed would be a bad boss. The incident has sparked discussion online, with many people sharing advice on how to deal with rude or hostile interviewers.