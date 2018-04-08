Boss's Epic Reply To Woman Running Late To Work Is Winning The Internet

Imgur user CainMolir aka 'the boss' shared a snapshot of the exchange now going viral. Employee Jenn texted her boss saying she was running late. When asked if everything was alright, Jenn simply replied saying: 'Yes. My dog was sleeping and looked really cute. I spent some time taking pictures of him instead of getting ready." She also sent across a picture of the little pupper - you know, to melt her boss's heart.
Now, while most bosses wouldn't accept this as a legitimate excuse for being late to work, Jen's boss couldn't help but agree with her.
Just trying to be a good boss.
Imgur user CainMolir explained that Jenn, referred to as Mom in office, was only late by 11 minutes. "She missed work one other time in her nearly eight year career with us, and that was when her son had his wisdom teeth removed about nine months into her employment."
And in case you're wondering, she did receive those two tickets as promised.
Comments
"Who's a good Boss? YOU ARE! Yes, YOU are," comments one Imgur user. "Damn. I wish I worked with you. That's very sweet of you," comments another.
