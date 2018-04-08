Boss's Epic Reply To Woman Running Late To Work Is Winning The Internet You'll wish you had Jenn's boss

For a majority of working professionals, making it to work on time is extremely important. And if, for some reason, one cannot reach on time, there's that whole thing about explaining what caused your delay. It usually gets difficult or embarrassing to explain what went wrong. However, one woman's excuse for being late to work has people smiling from ear to ear. What's even more interesting is how her boss reacted to this delay and won the Internet with their response.Imgur user CainMolir aka 'the boss' shared a snapshot of the exchange now going viral. Employee Jenn texted her boss saying she was running late. When asked if everything was alright, Jenn simply replied saying: 'Yes. My dog was sleeping and looked really cute. I spent some time taking pictures of him instead of getting ready." She also sent across a picture of the little pupper - you know, to melt her boss's heart.Now, while most bosses wouldn't accept this as a legitimate excuse for being late to work, Jen's boss couldn't help but agree with her.Imgur user CainMolir explained that Jenn, referred to as Mom in office, was only late by 11 minutes. "She missed work one other time in her nearly eight year career with us, and that was when her son had his wisdom teeth removed about nine months into her employment."And in case you're wondering, she did receive those two tickets as promised. The post, since being shared on April 5, has collected over 2.3 lakh views and more than 6,400 points."Who's a good Boss? YOU ARE! Yes, YOU are," comments one Imgur user. "Damn. I wish I worked with you. That's very sweet of you," comments another.