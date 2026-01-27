"What I Earn In A Month": SBI Probationary Officer's Stunning Salary Sparks Debate

A Probationary Officer (PO) working in the State Bank of India went viral on Instagram after sharing her in-hand monthly salary. In a video, Shweta Uppal revealed that she earns approximately Rs 95,000 after 2.5 years of service, including 5 increments. The high figure, driven by performance increments, JAIIB/CAIIB certifications, and perks, caused disbelief and admiration, sparking discussions on banking and compensation.

Uppal, who shares content on Instagram under the handle @bankerstrick, revealed that she secured her position in 2022 by clearing the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) exam. She has been serving as an SBI PO for the past two and a half years. In addition to her in-hand monthly salary of Rs 95,000, she receives several benefits, including Rs 18,500 as lease rental and around Rs 11,000 in other allowances, taking her total monthly earnings to over Rs 1 lakh.

She also highlighted the importance of professional banking certifications such as JAIIB (Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers) and CAIIB (Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers). Many banks offer additional salary increments to employees who successfully clear these exams.

"Here is my pay after working as a PO for 2.5 years. This pay includes 5 increments on the salary of a PO (two annual increments and three increments of JAIIB and CAIIB)," the video was captioned.

The video highlights that with career growth and certifications, an SBI PO can significantly increase their earnings beyond the initial offer. While some users expressed disbelief, others were motivated by the high compensation.

One user wrote, "Keep going Shweta! You have done hard work to inspire others, and you are doing good. If someone thinks it's a “Flex”, let them understand it as a “flex.” It's a flex after countless exams and years of learning. Not everyone is privileged to possess ancestors' capital and legacy. Some people like you and us are self-made. Keep inspiring."

Another said, "Getting my motivation aligned; thanks for coming to my feed, mate."

"95K in hand per Month? For SBI PO? my friend is a PO and he regularly cried that it's not that much. How? Are there different scales of pay for PO?" enquired a third user.

Uppal explained that it starts with a base salary of 56k, and her current salary includes 5 additional increments.