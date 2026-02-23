Man, 30, Dies By Suicide. He Thought He Would Contract Rabies After Dog Bite

A 30-year-old bank employee in Maharashtra's Kalyan died by suicide on Sunday, reportedly due to an overwhelming fear of contracting rabies after a stray dog bite.

The man, identified as Ayas Vishwanath Amin, lived with his family in the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East. He had been working at the Thane branch of Bharat Bank for the past eight years, news agency PTI reported.

Ayas was bitten by a stray dog a few days ago. While he had reportedly begun the anti-rabies vaccination process, his family noted that he had recently started showing signs of extreme anxiety and symptoms he believed were linked to the virus. A suicide note recovered from the scene explicitly mentioned this fear as the reason for his decision.

According to the PTI report, family members informed the police that Amin had taken only one anti-rabies injection after being bitten by a stray dog a few days ago, but they noticed unusual changes in his behaviour and increasing anxiety about his health.

An accidental death report has been registered, and a further investigation is underway.