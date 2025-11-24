14-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide At Maharashtra Residential School

A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at a residential school for tribal students in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at a school in Man village near Vikramgarh around 11.45 am, an official said.

The boy, a Class 8 student, was found hanging with a nylon rope around his neck in his room during prayer time at the institution, he said.

The official said that the body was sent for a post-mortem, and an accidental death report has been registered.

As per preliminary information, the teen had lost his father a few years ago and was in the care of his maternal uncle, he said, adding that a probe is underway to determine the exact reason for the extreme step.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)