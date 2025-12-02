Advertisement
UP District Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam

The body of the teen has been sent for a post-mortem, and a probe is underway.

Read Time: 2 mins
The teen's body was discovered beside the railway tracks.
Kanpur:

A 17-year-old student who had topped his district in the 2023 class 10 board examinations allegedly committed suicide, just hours before he was to appear for his class 12 physics pre-board exam, police said.

The death of Raunak Pathak, a resident of Saket Nagar here and a student of Brij Kishori Devi Memorial Inter College, has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

Raunak had scored 97.4 per cent in his class 10 board exams, earning him a complete fee waiver at his coaching institute.

Raunak's father, Alok Pathak, who works at a private firm, told the police that his son had left home around 6:30 am on Monday but had not returned. When repeated calls went unanswered, his sister Mini and father began searching for him.

A few hours later, Raunak's motorcycle was found near the Juhi railway yard, where Raunak's body was discovered beside the tracks, officials said.

"I never imagined my only son would take such an extreme step. He was so bright," Raunak's devastated father said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Om Narayan Singh said the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, and a probe is underway.

"The reason behind the suicide is unclear. We are examining his mobile phone and speaking to his friends," he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

