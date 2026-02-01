Man In Dubai Shares Experience Of Recovering Wallet Within An Hour: "I Was Shocked"

Alok Tiwari, an Indian man, shared his experience of losing his wallet in Dubai and finding it again within an hour. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tiwari, who hails from Lucknow, wrote that his wallet was lost in a Dubai cab, but the driver handed the wallet to the police, who tracked him down.

"Lost my wallet in a Dubai cab and didn't even file a complaint. The driver handed it to the police, and they tracked me down in under an hour. When I checked the wallet, only 20 AED was missing (even though it had 500 AED)," he wrote.

"I was shocked... then realised maybe that was just the taxi fare. Respect for honesty and system efficiency."

The post mentioned that only 20 AED was missing, which was likely the taxi fare. But in the comments section, he clarified that he had paid the fare using Apple Pay.

Social Media Reaction

The post, which received close to 1.5 million views, highlights Dubai's strong governance and transparency, with the UAE ranking high in public trust and government performance.

"No. It's the strict law enforcement and fear of harsh punishment why people think twice before committing a crime," one user suggested in the comment section.

"In recent time honesty is rare and it must be rewarded by words not by Money as honest person never accept money honesty has no price," another user wrote.

"Lost my wallet in india, that too in the tourist place Goa. After a few days was contacted by the local police, all intact inside the wallet. The finder handed it over to the police. Tried to get information about the finder, police didn't know who the good Samaritan was," a third user shared similar story - an incident that happened India.