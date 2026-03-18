Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Latest Moon Sighting Updates For India And Gulf

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be observed on Friday, March 20, in several countries, although the final date remains subject to the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

In Delhi NCR, the moon is likely to be visible on the evening of March 19, with the expected viewing window between 6:24 pm and 6:58 pm. If the crescent is sighted, Eid will be celebrated the following day. If not, the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid will be observed a day later.

In the United Arab Emirates, astronomical calculations suggest Eid may fall on March 20. However, officials have stated that the final confirmation will depend on the decision of the moon-sighting committee after verifying the crescent. Observers in Abu Dhabi are expected to look for the moon on the evening of March 19, marking what is traditionally known as Chaand Raat.

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Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has indicated that Eid is likely to be observed on March 20 after the crescent moon was not sighted, completing 30 days of Ramadan. Authorities confirmed the decision following assessments by the official moon-sighting committee, in line with the long-standing Islamic practice of determining months through lunar observation.

In India, Ramadan began in mid-February, and the country is currently in the final days of fasting. The sighting of the crescent on either March 19 or March 20 will determine when Eid is celebrated. Until then, Muslims across the country will continue their fasts in accordance with religious tradition.