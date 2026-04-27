Delhi-NCR To Get Relief From Heat As Met Department Forecasts Rain

After days of intense heat across north India, the India Meteorological Department has forecast relief for Delhi-NCR starting tonight, with light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected.

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, indicating possible disruption due to changing weather conditions.

According to the forecast, conditions are set to shift from April 28, bringing light rain, thunderstorms, dust storms and winds of 30–40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph. Daytime temperatures are likely to dip slightly to 40–42 degrees Celsius, with a further marginal fall to 39–41 degrees Celsius expected on April 29.

Cloud cover is likely to persist through midweek, which could bring temperatures down further, potentially nearing 37 degrees Celsius, an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

Heatwave Continues Across India

Even as Delhi braces for relief, large parts of the country remained under severe heat on Monday, with maximum temperatures ranging between 40 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius.

Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature at 47.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country and a record for April in the district, surpassing its previous high of 47.4 degrees Celsius recorded in 2022 and earlier this year.

Heatwave conditions were concentrated in the Bundelkhand region, including Jhansi, Orai and Banda, where temperatures remained persistently high.

In contrast, parts of the western Himalayas, northeast Bihar and the northeastern states recorded relatively lower temperatures, generally below 32 degrees Celsius. However, several stations in Jammu and Kashmir still crossed 40 degrees Celsius, well above seasonal norms.

The India Meteorological Department noted significant temperature anomalies, with departures of more than 5 degrees Celsius above normal in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh. Several northern and western regions, including Delhi, recorded temperatures 3–5 degrees Celsius above average.

Rainfall Outlook

The Met Department has also forecast continued rainfall activity across northwest India.

“Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds… likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during April 27–30 and on May 2 and 3,” the department said.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions as conditions are expected to ease gradually.