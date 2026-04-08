Delhi Records Coldest April Day In 3 Years, Air Quality Remains 'Moderate'

The cloudy skies and light rain all through Tuesday brought down the temperatue in Delhi, which recorded its coldest April day in three years.

The minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal, in Safdarjung.

The maximum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, several notches below normal. The city had previously seen the maximum temperature drop to 28.4 degrees Celsius on April 1, 2023.

According to the India Meteorological Department data, between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, Safdarjung recorded 3.0 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road also logged 3.0 mm, while Palam and Ridge recorded 2.1 mm each. Ayanagar recorded 2.0 mm of rainfall during the period.

Meanwhile, the overnight rain in the national capital brought down temperature this morning as well. The minimum temperature settled at 16.8 degrees Celsius.

The city's base weather monitoring station in Safdarjung logged 6.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, marking the wettest spell since April 4, 2023, when 16.3 mm of rain was recorded.

Air quality saw a marked improvement, with an overall Air Quality Index reading of 82, falling in the 'satisfactory' category, at 9 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for stormy weather in at least 11 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Wind speeds in some regions are expected to reach up to 85 kmph. A yellow alert has been sounded for the national capital, indicating the likelihood of rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

From April 10 to 11, weather conditions are expected to improve gradually, with clearer skies and a steady rise in temperature. Maximum temperatures during this period may climb to 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

With Inputs from Agencies