Iran Issues 10-Point Ceasefire Conditions, Trump Says "Plan Workable"

The US military has paused its strikes on Iran after President Donald Trump announced he has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran in a last-minute offramp, allowing him to delay his threat to obliterate Iran's power grid and bridges. Trump said the proposal, extended by Pakistan, would include opening the Strait of Hormuz -- through which a fifth of the world's energy supplies pass in peacetime-- while Washington and Tehran tried to negotiate a peace deal.

Tehran also said it has accepted the proposal, with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi saying that if the US and Israel halt their attacks, Iran will also suspend its "defensive operation" for two weeks. Araghchi-- a veteran of past nuclear negotiations with the United States-- said that the Iranian military will coordinate the passage of vessels through the critical waterway during the two-week ceasefire but insisted that "Iran's Armed Forces" would retain control of the passage.

Iran Claims Victory

Tehran also claimed victory in the war that started after US-Israeli strikes on February 28 and said it forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan, including lifting sanctions and accepting its nuclear enrichment. In a statement, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the ceasefire plan would require "continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, and lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions".

Other key demands in the blueprint, offered through mediators in Pakistan, include US military withdrawal from the Middle East, an end to attacks on Iran and its allies, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a UN Security Council resolution making any deal binding.

"It is to be noted that the adoption of such a resolution shall render all these agreements binding under international law and shall constitute a significant diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation," the country's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

Crucially, the plan also calls for expanded Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil that has been effectively blocked to maritime traffic since the start of the five-week conflict.

'Demands Acceptable'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he has received a "workable" 10-point ceasefire proposal from Iran. He said the reason for agreeing to the proposal is that the US has already met and exceeded all military objectives and is very far along with a "definitive agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised.

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution," he said.