US-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-day ceasefire just hours before the deadline he had set for Iran to capitulate, warning that otherwise a "whole civilisation will die tonight." According to reports, the move follows a last-minute diplomatic intervention led by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Iran also agreed to the ceasefire and said that would guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz for two week.
"It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war," the statement said. "Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force," Iran's Supreme National Security Council said.
US-iRan War Live: After 15-Day Ceasefire Deal, Pak PM Invites US, Iran For Talks On Friday
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the United States, Iran, and all their allies have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon. Pakistan has been a key negotiator in attempting to reach a diplomatic solution between the two warring parties.
In his statement announcing the truce, the Pakistani PM invited delegations from Tehran and Washington to Islamabad on "Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes."
With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026
I warmly welcome the…
US-Iran War News LIVE | "If Attacks Are Halted": Iran Accepts Ceasefire With US, Reopens Hormuz
Minutes after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, Tehran accepted the deal. In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote: "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations."
In his statement, Araghchi expressed gratitude and appreciation for his "dear brothers" - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. He thanked them for their "tireless efforts to end the war in the region."
Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026
US-Iran war LIVE: Abu Dhabi Responding To Fire Incident At Habshan Gas-Processing Facility
Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire incident at Habshan gas-processing facility.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 8, 2026
Further information will be provided in due course.
The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified…
Iran War Live: Read Trump's Full Statement On Iran Ceasefire
"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.
This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.
We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated.
On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
"Iran Agreed To Open Hormuz": Trump Pauses Strikes On Iran For 2 Weeks
Hours after threatening that "a whole civilisation will die tonight," US President Donald Trump early Wednesday said that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, stepping back from the threat of strikes on the country's power plants and bridges.
Trump announced the ceasefire on Truth Social, saying he had accepted a proposal put forward by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Field Marshal Asim Munir. The proposal calls for a two-week halt to hostilities and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.
Trump said the United States would use the two-week window to work towards a final agreement with Iran.