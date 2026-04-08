US-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-day ceasefire just hours before the deadline he had set for Iran to capitulate, warning that otherwise a "whole civilisation will die tonight." According to reports, the move follows a last-minute diplomatic intervention led by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Iran also agreed to the ceasefire and said that would guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz for two week.

"It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war," the statement said. "Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force," Iran's Supreme National Security Council said.