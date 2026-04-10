Trump Warns Iran Over Toll On Ships Transiting Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Iran against imposing a toll for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial route as part of a two-week ceasefire.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait -- They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

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