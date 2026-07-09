Bengaluru Man Says Wife Offered Gold To Attackers To Stop. But They Didn't

The woman's "take my gold" offer and let them go appeared to have no effect on the attackers, who continued to pummel the woman's husband, her children who were travelling in a car on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Three men have been arrested in the alleged attack, which occurred at around 10.30 pm on Sunday near Maddur in Mandya district and was captured on the dashcam of a vehicle travelling behind the victims, police said.

Sagar Kumar, the victim, told NDTV that nearly nine men attacked him and his family on the highway, adding that the brutal assault has left his wife deeply traumatised.

"They assaulted me, my wife, my 10-month-old baby. My wife folded her hands and begged them to spare us because we were travelling with an infant. She even told them, 'Take my gold, take whatever you want, but please let us go.' But they did not stop attacking me," Sagar, who is recovering from his injuries, told NDTV, recounting the road rage horror.

Sagar Kumar, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway road rage victim, speaks to NDTV

A video from the site shows a group of men stopping Sagar's car in the middle of the highway, surrounding the vehicle, dragging him out and assaulting him on the road. His wife is seen stepping out to shield him, while an occupant of another vehicle intervenes in an attempt to defuse the situation. However, the assault continued.

"My family was fortunate only because the entire incident was captured on video. Imagine how many such incidents happen on highways without any evidence. How will those victims ever get justice? he said.

Police said the confrontation began after Sagar's car allegedly collided with another vehicle amid heavy traffic on the expressway. An argument between the occupants of the two vehicles over the collision soon escalated into violence. Sagar, who was injured in the attack, filed a complaint on Monday.

The victim, a Bengaluru resident, has called for systemic reforms, underscoring that there's an urgent need to strengthen surveillance on national highways.

"Many stretches do not have CCTV cameras, allowing such attackers to escape. After going through this trauma and suffering these injuries, I believe there has to be a change in the system so that such crimes do not go unnoticed and the guilty are brought to justice," he said.

Sagar also thanked NDTV for spotlighting his ordeal.

"The coverage ensured that the incident reached the authorities and the public. I thank NDTV for showing what happened to me and my family. Because of the attention this case received, justice is slowly being delivered," he said.



